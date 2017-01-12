State Senator Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, was recently appointed chairman of the revamped Senate committee on local government and elections.

Committee appointments are made by the president pro tem.

“I am honored to have been appointed to a chairmanship and I am excited about being able to put my past experience running elections and working in local government to good use for the benefit of Missouri and its citizens,” Hegeman said.

According to the new rules adopted for the 99th General Assembly, “the committee on local government and elections shall consider and report upon bills and matters referred to it relating to the county government, township organizations and political subdivisions. The committee shall consider and report upon bills and matters referred to it relating to election law.”

Hegeman was also appointed vice-chairman of the new committee on economic development. In addition, he has been named a member of the following committees: agriculture, food production and outdoor resources, appropriations, gubernatorial appointments and rules, joint rules, resolutions and ethics.