Scooter’s Coffee has announced a new location opening in Maryville in December.

The new business will be located at 1308 South Main Street and will serve drive-thru coffee along with an assortment of hot drinks, iced drinks, smoothies and breakfast-related food items.

“The city of Maryville and Nodaway County Economic Development are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee to Maryville,” City Manager Greg McDanel said. “Numerous citizen surveys over the years have indicated the desire for a specialized drive-thru coffee retailer. We look forward to the success of Scooter’s Coffee and their redevelopment of a vacant structure in our South Main commercial district.”

Founded in 1998, Scooter’s Coffee has been committed to its original business principles and company core values: Amazing People, Serving Amazing Drinks.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com.