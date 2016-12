Events for the week of December 18 to 23

Sunday

• South Nodaway FFA ice skating and Christmas party, 3:30 pm

Monday

• West Nodaway K-5 Christmas parties, 9 am

• West Nodaway Elementary Skating Party, 10 am

• West Nodaway PreK Christmas party, 10:30 am

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville High JV girls basketball at South Page, 6 pm

• Maryville Middle Vocal Music Concert, 6 pm

• Nodaway-Holt BOE meeting, 7 pm

• South Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

Tuesday

• Jefferson NHS Ugly Sweater Day

• West Nodaway PBS movie and snack party

• West Nodaway early dismissal – Christmas break

• St. Gregory’s K/4th Bake Sale for Toys for Tots, 7:25 am

• St. Gregory’s NWMSU winter play, 8 am

• Northeast Nodaway 6th grade trip to NNHS, 12:45 pm

• St. Gregory’s Caroling at Nodaway Nursing Home, 1 pm

• South Nodaway PK-6 Christmas parties, 2:15 pm

• Jefferson JV/V basketball vs North Andrew, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball vs Penney, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball vs Stewartsville, 5 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V basketball at South Nodaway, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V basketball at Rock Port, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball at South Holt, 6 pm

Wednesday

• Jefferson Student Council Reindeer Games

• Nodaway-Holt SKIP activities

• North Nodaway Elementary parties

• Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s early dismissal – Christmas break

• St. Gregory’s K/4th Bake Sale for Toys for Tots, 7:25 am

• St. Gregory’s All School Mass, 8 am

• North Nodaway NWMSU winter play, 9 am

• St. Gregory’s Christmas Dance, 9 am

• South Nodaway MASC Christmas caroling and movie night, 5 pm

• Jefferson BOE meeting, 5:30 pm

Thursday

• Jefferson No School – Christmas break

• Maryville Middle 6th grade Talent Show

• Maryville, Northeast Nodaway early dismissal – Christmas break

• Maryville High V boys basketball – Holiday Hoops at Trenton, 4 pm

Friday

• Maryville High V boys basketball – Holiday Hoops at Trenton, 1:30 pm