Events for the week of January 9 to 14

Monday

• Horace Mann Classes resume

• Jefferson, South Nodaway V basketball – Stanberry Tourney begins

• Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, West Nodaway V basketball – Fairfax Tourney begins

• Northeast Nodaway V basketball – South Harrison Tourney begins

• West Nodaway Elementary Small Mall Assembly, 9 am

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville High F basketball at Falls City, 5 pm

• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm

Tuesday

• West Nodaway Elementary Awards Assembly

• Maryville High JV/V boys basketball vs Chillicothe, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at East Buchanan, 5 pm

Wednesday

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Regional Officer Meeting

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 4th grade DARE, 12:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Voc Rehab, 1:30 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

Thursday

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at Union Star, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at Jefferson, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at South Holt, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High V wrestling at Sabetha, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm

Friday

• Jefferson Playgroup

• Maryville High Speech & Debate novice at Liberty

• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool

• St. Gregory’s 1st grade DARE, 1:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V boys and girls basketball at Falls City, 4:30 pm

Saturday

• Maryville High Speech & Debate varsity at Liberty North

• Northeast Nodaway 5/6 basketball tourney at NEN

• Maryville High V wrestling at Plattsburg Tourney, 10 am