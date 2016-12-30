Events for the week of January 2 to 7

Monday

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball vs Savannah, 6 pm

Tuesday

• Jefferson, South Nodaway Classes resume

• Jefferson JV/V basketball vs South Holt, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball at Lafayette, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Mound City, 5 pm

• Maryville High V wrestling at Plattsburg, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V basketball at Union Star, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway basketball at Rock Port, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway FFA Cosmic Bowling, 8 pm

Wednesday

• Maryville, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, St. Gregory’s Classes resume

Thursday

• Northeast Nodaway, West Nodaway Classes resume

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 5th grade awards assembly, 1:15 pm

• Maryville Middle 8th grade awards assembly, 2 pm

• Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway, West Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at South Nodaway, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V wrestling at Cameron, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball vs Sidney, 5 pm

• Jefferson JV basketball at Stanberry, 6 pm

• South Nodaway JV basketball vs East Atchison, 6 pm

• West Nodaway JV basketball vs South Page, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PTO meeting, 6:30 pm

Friday

• Maryville High Novice Speech & Debate at Grain Valley

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool

• St. Gregory’s First Friday Mass, 8 am

• Maryville Middle 6th grade awards assembly, 8:15 am

• Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FFA Greenhand Conference, 9 am

• Maryville Middle 7th grade awards assembly, 9:40 am

• North Nodaway Elementary awards assembly, 2:40 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V girls basketball vs Lafayette, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball at DeKalb, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball at West Nodaway, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson V basketball at Osborn, 6 pm

• North Nodaway basketball at Stewartsville, 6 pm

• South Nodaway Mr. Jenkins Movie Night

Saturday

• Jefferson FFA Public Speaking Institute

• Maryville High Varsity Speech & Debate at Fort Osage

• Maryville High JV/V Academic Team at Lee’s Summit West, 9 am

• Maryville High V Wrestling at Mid-Buchanan Tourney, 9 am