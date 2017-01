Events for the week of January 15 to 21

Monday

• All Schools No School

• Jefferson FCA at Ministry Center, 1 pm

Tuesday

• Maryville Middle grade level group photos, 7:30 am

• St. Gregory’s FFF meeting, 7:50 am

• Jefferson JV/V basketball vs Falls City Sacred Heart, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball at Mid-Buchanan, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at Penney, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball vs Rock Port, 5 pm

• North Nodaway basketball at Osborn, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Mound City, 6 pm

• West Nodaway V basketball vs DeKalb, 6 pm

Wednesday

• Maryville Middle School Spelling Bee

• West Nodaway PAT/Family Lit Night

• St. Gregory’s 8th grade Care meeting, 7:15 am

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th grade DARE, 11:35 am

• St. Gregory’s 4th grade DARE, 12:30 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Jefferson, South Nodaway FFA State Degree, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High F boys basketball vs Smithville, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

Thursday

• Jefferson FCA Coaches Breakfast, 7:30 am

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s T/Th Preschool class photos, 8:30 am

• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt JH Scholar Bowl at DeKalb, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway, West Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at NEN, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at Osborn, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball at Benton, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at LeBlond, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Booster Club Soup Supper, 5:30 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball at Nodaway-Holt, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson JV basketball vs East Atchison, 6 pm

• North Nodaway Early Childhood/Kindergarten Frozen Night, 6 pm

• North Nodaway JV basketball vs. Worth County, 6 pm

Friday

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool

• St. Gregory’s Preschool Donuts with Dad, 7:30 am

• St. Gregory’s Preschool-8 class photos, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 1st Grade DARE, 1:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt Pep Rally, 2:30 pm

• Jefferson JV/V basketball at Northeast Nodaway, Homecoming, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball at Savannah, 5 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V basketball at Nodaway-Holt, Courtwarming, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Mound City, Courtwarming, 5:30 pm

• South Nodaway V basketball at Union Star, 6 pm

• Jefferson Teen Beat, 9 pm

Saturday

• Jefferson Four-State Honor Choir and Band at NWMSU

• Jefferson PTO BB Tourney

• Maryville High Academic Team at Smithville, 9 am

• Nodaway-Holt FFA Trapshoot at Smithville, 9 am

• Maryville High V Wrestling – MEC Tourney at Lafayette, 10 am