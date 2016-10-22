Monday
• Nodaway-Holt No School
• Horace Mann, St. Gregory’s Red Ribbon Week activities begin
• Eugene Field Parent/Teacher Conferences
• West Nodaway Book Fair begins, 8 am
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm
• North Nodaway JH basketball vs East Atchison, 5:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball at Nodaway-Holt, 5:30 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Mound City at Jefferson, 6 pm
Tuesday
• Northeast Nodaway Elementary fluoride treatments, 8:30 am
• South Nodaway 5th Grade Book Club, 3:15 pm
• Maryville Middle Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm
• Jefferson 4-6 Academic Meet vs. Stanberry, 3:45 pm
• North Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 8 pm
• West Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm
• North Nodaway JH basketball vs Worth Co., 5:30 pm
• West Nodaway JH basketball vs Rock Port, 5:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball at Union Star, 6 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball at North Andrew, 6 pm
• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm
Wednesday
• Eugene Field Parent/Teacher Conferences
• Horace Mann Breakfast of Champions, 7:30 am
• St. Gregory’s 8th grade DARE, 7:45 am
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s Preschool fall party, 9:15 am
• West Nodaway 3rd grade lunchroom day
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• Maryville Middle Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm
• North Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 8 pm
• West Nodaway Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm
• South Nodaway FFA meeting, 5:30 pm
• West Nodaway Financial Aid Night, 6:30 pm
• South Nodaway Powder Puff game, 7:30 pm
Thursday
• St. Gregory’s No Preschool
• St. Gregory’s K-8 fall parties
• West Nodaway MS/HS awards assembly
• West Nodaway Elementary Halloween Parties
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• West Nodaway K-2 Awards Assembly, 8:30 am
• West Nodaway 3-5 Awards Assembly, 9:30 am
• Maryville Middle All-School Assembly, 9:36 am
• Maryville High Jostens senior meeting, 11:30 am
• North Nodaway Elementary Awards Assembly, 12:15 pm
• Eugene Field Halloween Parties, 1:45 pm
• South Nodaway 5th Grade Book Club, 3:15 pm
• North Nodaway JH basketball at Nodaway-Holt, 5:30 pm
• West Nodaway JH basketball vs South Holt, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson Financial Aid meeting, 6 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Northeast Nodaway at Barnard, 6 pm
• South Nodaway PAT Trunk or Treat, 6:30 pm
• West Nodaway MS Halloween Fest, 8:30 pm
Friday
• Horace Mann, Maryville, North Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway No School
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Park Hill
• South Nodaway State FFA officer visit, 8 am
• Northeast Nodaway ASVAB test for juniors, 8:15 am
• Jefferson Elementary skating, noon
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir at Flag Raising, 2 pm
• Jefferson Teen Beat Halloween Party, 6 pm
Saturday
• Maryville High V cross country – Districts at home
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Park Hill
• North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley V cross country at Districts
• Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway, West Nodaway marching band at NWMSU Homecoming parade
