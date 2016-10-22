Monday

• Nodaway-Holt No School

• Horace Mann, St. Gregory’s Red Ribbon Week activities begin

• Eugene Field Parent/Teacher Conferences

• West Nodaway Book Fair begins, 8 am

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm

• North Nodaway JH basketball vs East Atchison, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball at Nodaway-Holt, 5:30 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Mound City at Jefferson, 6 pm

Tuesday

• Northeast Nodaway Elementary fluoride treatments, 8:30 am

• South Nodaway 5th Grade Book Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville Middle Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm

• Jefferson 4-6 Academic Meet vs. Stanberry, 3:45 pm

• North Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 8 pm

• West Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm

• North Nodaway JH basketball vs Worth Co., 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JH basketball vs Rock Port, 5:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball at Union Star, 6 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball at North Andrew, 6 pm

• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm

Wednesday

• Eugene Field Parent/Teacher Conferences

• Horace Mann Breakfast of Champions, 7:30 am

• St. Gregory’s 8th grade DARE, 7:45 am

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Preschool fall party, 9:15 am

• West Nodaway 3rd grade lunchroom day

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville Middle Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm

• North Nodaway Elementary Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 8 pm

• West Nodaway Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4 to 7 pm

• South Nodaway FFA meeting, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway Financial Aid Night, 6:30 pm

• South Nodaway Powder Puff game, 7:30 pm

Thursday

• St. Gregory’s No Preschool

• St. Gregory’s K-8 fall parties

• West Nodaway MS/HS awards assembly

• West Nodaway Elementary Halloween Parties

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• West Nodaway K-2 Awards Assembly, 8:30 am

• West Nodaway 3-5 Awards Assembly, 9:30 am

• Maryville Middle All-School Assembly, 9:36 am

• Maryville High Jostens senior meeting, 11:30 am

• North Nodaway Elementary Awards Assembly, 12:15 pm

• Eugene Field Halloween Parties, 1:45 pm

• South Nodaway 5th Grade Book Club, 3:15 pm

• North Nodaway JH basketball at Nodaway-Holt, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JH basketball vs South Holt, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson Financial Aid meeting, 6 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Northeast Nodaway at Barnard, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PAT Trunk or Treat, 6:30 pm

• West Nodaway MS Halloween Fest, 8:30 pm

Friday

• Horace Mann, Maryville, North Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway No School

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Park Hill

• South Nodaway State FFA officer visit, 8 am

• Northeast Nodaway ASVAB test for juniors, 8:15 am

• Jefferson Elementary skating, noon

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir at Flag Raising, 2 pm

• Jefferson Teen Beat Halloween Party, 6 pm

Saturday

• Maryville High V cross country – Districts at home

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Park Hill

• North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley V cross country at Districts

• Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway, West Nodaway marching band at NWMSU Homecoming parade

Facebook Comments