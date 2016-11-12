Monday

• Maryville, South Nodaway, West Nodaway No School

• Horace Mann Book Fair begins

• Jefferson Children’s Book Week begins

• St. Gregory’s DEAR Season begins

• Maryville Middle, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, St. Gregory’s JH basketball – NEN Tourney begins

• Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway JH basketball – South Holt Tourney begins

• West Nodaway TEAM trip to Remington, 8 am

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• Maryville Middle wrestling at Chillicothe, 5 pm

• Jefferson Early Childhood meeting, 5:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA meeting, 6 pm

• Horace Mann Parent Advisory Meeting, 7 pm

• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm

Tuesday

• South Nodaway Picture Day

• St. Gregory’s Pre-K Native American presentation, 8:30 am

• Maryville Middle boys basketball vs Bode, 5 pm

• Maryville Middle girls basketball at Bode, 5 pm

• Platte Valley athletic banquet, 6:30 pm

Wednesday

• Maryville Middle 8th Job Shadow

• Nodaway-Holt K-6 presentation

• South Nodaway FFA blood drive

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 4th grade play, 8:45 am

• Northeast Nodaway Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 am

• Northeast Nodaway Picture Day, 1 pm

• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Lit Night, 6:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt BOE meeting

• South Nodaway BOE meeting, 8 pm

Thursday

• Jefferson Veterans Day celebration

• St. Gregory’s Principal Appreciation Day

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Holiday Meal, 10:50 am

• Jefferson FFA blood drive, 2 pm

• Horace Mann Leadership Club, 3:15 pm

• South Nodaway 6th Book Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville Middle wrestling at Robidoux, 5 pm

• North Nodaway Early Childhood Night of the Knights, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PAT Messy Night, 6:30 pm

• Jefferson V boys basketball Jamboree

Friday

• Nodaway-Holt Kindergarten Feast

• South Nodaway 4-year-old preschool

• Maryville Middle Focus Friday, 9:36 am

• West Nodaway Elementary Treasure Books, 2:30 pm

• Maryville High Speech & Debate novice at NKC

• Maryville Middle wrestling at Platte City, 4:30 pm

• Jefferson V girls basketball Jamboree

• Jefferson Library Sleepover

Saturday

• Maryville High Speech & Debate varsity at Park Hill South

• Maryville High V girls basketball at North Andrew

