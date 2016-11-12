Monday
• Maryville, South Nodaway, West Nodaway No School
• Horace Mann Book Fair begins
• Jefferson Children’s Book Week begins
• St. Gregory’s DEAR Season begins
• Maryville Middle, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, St. Gregory’s JH basketball – NEN Tourney begins
• Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway JH basketball – South Holt Tourney begins
• West Nodaway TEAM trip to Remington, 8 am
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm
• Maryville Middle wrestling at Chillicothe, 5 pm
• Jefferson Early Childhood meeting, 5:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA meeting, 6 pm
• Horace Mann Parent Advisory Meeting, 7 pm
• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm
Tuesday
• South Nodaway Picture Day
• St. Gregory’s Pre-K Native American presentation, 8:30 am
• Maryville Middle boys basketball vs Bode, 5 pm
• Maryville Middle girls basketball at Bode, 5 pm
• Platte Valley athletic banquet, 6:30 pm
Wednesday
• Maryville Middle 8th Job Shadow
• Nodaway-Holt K-6 presentation
• South Nodaway FFA blood drive
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s 4th grade play, 8:45 am
• Northeast Nodaway Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 am
• Northeast Nodaway Picture Day, 1 pm
• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway Lit Night, 6:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt BOE meeting
• South Nodaway BOE meeting, 8 pm
Thursday
• Jefferson Veterans Day celebration
• St. Gregory’s Principal Appreciation Day
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s Holiday Meal, 10:50 am
• Jefferson FFA blood drive, 2 pm
• Horace Mann Leadership Club, 3:15 pm
• South Nodaway 6th Book Club, 3:15 pm
• Maryville Middle wrestling at Robidoux, 5 pm
• North Nodaway Early Childhood Night of the Knights, 6 pm
• South Nodaway PAT Messy Night, 6:30 pm
• Jefferson V boys basketball Jamboree
Friday
• Nodaway-Holt Kindergarten Feast
• South Nodaway 4-year-old preschool
• Maryville Middle Focus Friday, 9:36 am
• West Nodaway Elementary Treasure Books, 2:30 pm
• Maryville High Speech & Debate novice at NKC
• Maryville Middle wrestling at Platte City, 4:30 pm
• Jefferson V girls basketball Jamboree
• Jefferson Library Sleepover
Saturday
• Maryville High Speech & Debate varsity at Park Hill South
• Maryville High V girls basketball at North Andrew
