Sunday
• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am
Monday
• Nodaway-Holt Elementary fall parties
• West Nodaway Book Fair, 8 am to 3:45 pm
• North Nodaway Elementary Halloween parties, 2 pm
• West Nodaway K-2 Sparky the Fire Dog, 2:05 pm
• South Nodaway PreK-6 Halloween parties, 2:15 pm
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway JH basketball at Fairfax, 5:15 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball vs Mound City, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway JH basketball vs South Holt, 5:30 pm
• St. Gregory’s JH basketball vs North Andrew, 5:30 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball at Stanberry, 6 pm
• Maryville High Financial Aid Night, 6:30 pm
Tuesday
• South Nodaway ASVAB testing, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s All School Mass, 8 am
• Jefferson Elem. Academic Meet vs King City, 4 pm
• North Nodaway JH basketball at Mound City, 5:30 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball at Fairfax, 5:30 pm
• St. Gregory’s PTO board meeting, 5:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball at Stanberry, 6 pm
• West Nodaway JH basketball at Union Star, 6 pm
Wednesday
• St. Gregory’s 8th grade DARE, 7:45 am
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• West Nodaway PreK Sparky the Fire Dog, 8:30 am
• West Nodaway JH BB pictures, 12:30 pm
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FFA Area Fall Speaking Contest at Savannah, 4:30 pm
• South Nodaway After Prom meeting, 6:30 pm
Thursday
• Maryville High Job Shadow Day
• South Nodaway Envirothon
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s 6th grade lunchroom day, 10:50 am
• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball at West Nodaway, 5:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball vs Worth Co., 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm
• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Avenue City at Jefferson, 6 pm
• South Nodaway PTO meeting, 6:30 pm
Friday
• Horace Mann Jump Rope for Heart
• Maryville Middle 6th grade DARE bowling
• South Nodaway 4-year-old preschool
• West Nodaway Big Smiles Dental
• St. Gregory’s First Friday Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s 6th grade DARE bowling, noon
• St. Gregory’s 4th grade MO Showcase, 12:30 pm
• Maryville High Pep Assembly, 2:45 pm
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at MHS, 3 pm
• St. Gregory’s JH basketball at Northeast Nodaway, 5:30 pm
• South Nodaway FBLA Induction, 6:30 pm
Saturday
• South Nodaway All-District Band auditions at Central
• Jefferson Elem. Academic Tourney at King City, 8 am
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at MHS, 8 am
• Jefferson, Maryville High Band/Choir – Veterans Performance at MHS, 9 am
Facebook Comments