Sunday

• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am

Monday

• Nodaway-Holt Elementary fall parties

• West Nodaway Book Fair, 8 am to 3:45 pm

• North Nodaway Elementary Halloween parties, 2 pm

• West Nodaway K-2 Sparky the Fire Dog, 2:05 pm

• South Nodaway PreK-6 Halloween parties, 2:15 pm

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway JH basketball at Fairfax, 5:15 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball vs Mound City, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway JH basketball vs South Holt, 5:30 pm

• St. Gregory’s JH basketball vs North Andrew, 5:30 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball at Stanberry, 6 pm

• Maryville High Financial Aid Night, 6:30 pm

Tuesday

• South Nodaway ASVAB testing, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s All School Mass, 8 am

• Jefferson Elem. Academic Meet vs King City, 4 pm

• North Nodaway JH basketball at Mound City, 5:30 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball at Fairfax, 5:30 pm

• St. Gregory’s PTO board meeting, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball at Stanberry, 6 pm

• West Nodaway JH basketball at Union Star, 6 pm

Wednesday

• St. Gregory’s 8th grade DARE, 7:45 am

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• West Nodaway PreK Sparky the Fire Dog, 8:30 am

• West Nodaway JH BB pictures, 12:30 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FFA Area Fall Speaking Contest at Savannah, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway After Prom meeting, 6:30 pm

Thursday

• Maryville High Job Shadow Day

• South Nodaway Envirothon

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th grade lunchroom day, 10:50 am

• Nodaway-Holt JH basketball at West Nodaway, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JH basketball vs Worth Co., 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm

• Platte Valley JH basketball vs Avenue City at Jefferson, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PTO meeting, 6:30 pm

Friday

• Horace Mann Jump Rope for Heart

• Maryville Middle 6th grade DARE bowling

• South Nodaway 4-year-old preschool

• West Nodaway Big Smiles Dental

• St. Gregory’s First Friday Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th grade DARE bowling, noon

• St. Gregory’s 4th grade MO Showcase, 12:30 pm

• Maryville High Pep Assembly, 2:45 pm

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at MHS, 3 pm

• St. Gregory’s JH basketball at Northeast Nodaway, 5:30 pm

• South Nodaway FBLA Induction, 6:30 pm

Saturday

• South Nodaway All-District Band auditions at Central

• Jefferson Elem. Academic Tourney at King City, 8 am

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at MHS, 8 am

• Jefferson, Maryville High Band/Choir – Veterans Performance at MHS, 9 am

