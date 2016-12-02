Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham inspected nine food establishments during the month of November.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, high priority

Routine inspection November 28.

Critical: Observed uncovered cup of tea in kitchen.

Non-critical: Observed frost in deep freezer, deep freezer missing thermometer and board behind electrical panel with unfinished wood.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection November 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed shelf adjacent to pizza oven with pizza trays dusty and dirty and faucet dripping on sink.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection November 18.

Critical: Observed cook handle potentially hazardous foods and ready-to-eat foods with same gloves, garden hose attached to sink plumbing with valve after atmospheric vacuum breaker and hand sink in disrepair.

Non-critical: Observed condensation dripping on boxes in walk-in freezer, hotdogs in walk-in cooler stored uncovered, torn gasket on cooler door, rusty screws in ice machine, thermometer in freezer not reading correctly, ice cream cone debris on top of soft-serve machine, soda fountain soiled and sticky from syrup, floor in walk-in freezer soiled with food debris, excessive frost in freezer, cracked and chipped tiles throughout facility, three-bay washing sink with mold on caulking, back door latch in disrepair and floors soiled throughout facility with grease, oil and food debris.

Follow-up inspection November 21.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cracked and chipped floor tiles throughout facility and back door latch in disrepair.

Casey’s General Store, 1520 North Main, medium priority

Routine inspection November 15.

Critical: Observed pizza sauce single-service bowls stored soiled in an uncovered container.

Non-critical: Observed excessive frost in iced coffee dispenser, counter below soda fountain soiled, microwave handle and timer soiled with food debris in customer area.

Carson’s Sports Grille, 310 North Main, medium priority

Routine inspection November 14.

Critical: Observed soda gun holster behind bar soiled with debris, meat slicer stored with soiled blade and ice scoop stored on top of ice machine.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up in freezer by kitchen.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection November 7.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed soda machine drain in customer area soiled, soft-serve machine splattered with soft-serve product and smoothie station cooler missing thermometer.

American Legion, 1104 East Fifth, low priority

Routine inspection November 4.

Critical: Soiled baffle on ice machine.

Non-critical: Beer cooler missing thermometer.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1215 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection November 2.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed hand sink out of towels, debris on floor under soda racks and ice build-up in freezer adjacent to beer.