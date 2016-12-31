With the beginning of the Spoofhound Rugby Club, a new sport is available to area high school students.

Students who want to participate must be in high school and not over the age of 19.

Rugby is not a Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) sponsored sport, so it will be played as a club sport. This will allow students from area high schools to participate and allow students to play two sports during the same season.

Club Administrator Craig Borey, MHS assistant principal, played rugby for 20 years starting in 1990. He played at Mankato State University during his college career, then for the Eastside Banshees, a men’s club out of Minneapolis, MN. Matt Finney and Kody Koster are team coaches.

Practice begins in February 2017 and will be two days a week. Borey said the club will be creative in scheduling practices to work around players’ other involvements. February practices will be indoors at MHS. When the weather improves, practices will move outdoors.

The 2017 spring schedule is:

• February 25 – Liberty HS Rugby Clinic – away

• March 4 – Northland Rugby Tournament – away

• March 11 – Liberty Jays – home

• March 18 – Winnetonka KC – home

• March 25-26 – Heart of America Classic – away

• April 1 – Kansas City Jr. Blues – away

• April 7 – Liberty North – home

• May 6-7 – State playoffs in Jefferson City

For more information, contact Borey at 660.562.4164 or borey@maryville.k12.mo.us; Finney at 816.383.1385 or rugbyfinn@gmail.com; or Koster at 641.220.5992 or kosterkody@yahoo.com. For more information on youth rugby, visit missouriyouthrugby.com or usarugby.org.