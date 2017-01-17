Rosalee Wilmes

Rosalee Helen Wilmes, 91, Maryville, died Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Maryville.

A Rosary will be held at 5 pm, Tuesday, January 17, at St. Gregory Church, Maryville. Visitation will follow from 5:30-8 pm.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 am, Wednesday, January 18 at St. Gregory Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Maryville.

