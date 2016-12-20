On December 19, at a press conference in the Northwest Student Union’s board room, Northwest Athletic Director Mel Tjeerdsma introduced Rich Wright as the next Bearcat football head coach by saying, “he was here when this thing started.”

Rich Wright, who has served as the football team’s defensive coordinator for the last six years, began his Northwest coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1995 as one of Adam Dorrel’s coaches. Dorrel recently accepted the head coaching position at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, TX, leaving the Bearcat spot open.

Tjeerdsma noted several of Wright’s attributes at the conference.

“The number one thing is he is a teacher,” Tjeerdsma said.

Other qualities Tjeerdsma listed included Wright’s attention to detail and being a tremendous organizer and motivator. Tjeerdsma also spoke of Wright’s keen awareness of technique, witnessed in the Bearcat defensive line players’ success, that the MIAA message threads noted to be the best defense in the country.

Wright was welcomed to the podium with a standing ovation from the crowd of supporters, university colleagues and Bearcat players.

“To be named the head football coach at Northwest Missouri State is an honor,” Wright said. “This opportunity has been a dream of mine since 1995 and 1996 when I was sitting in our back offices that the graduate assistants now affectionately call ‘the trailer park.’”

Wright credited attaining his dream job to three men: Jim Krueger, Dana College, Blair, NE, football coach; Mel Tjeerdsma and the late Bearcat Football Head Coach Scott Bostwick. He also recognized his parents, wife, Sarah, and daughters, Grace and Kate, for their support. He said that all of his coaching staff will remain while he continues to perform defensive coordinator duties.

“We have great kids. We have good coaches. But that’s only a piece of the puzzle. What people that aren’t from Maryville don’t understand is how special this place is,” Wright said. “It’s not one of us. It’s all of us collectively that grab the rope and pull. That’s what makes Northwest Missouri State such a special place.”