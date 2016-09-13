Rebecca “Becky” Bixler graduated from Sun Prairie High School, Sun Prairie, WI. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and earned her BA degree from Boise State University, Boise, ID.

Ms. Bixler did research for a group of lawyers and later worked for Great Lakes Financial, Madison. She retired in Maryville, to be near family.

She is survived by her mother, Dorotha Adams Bixler and three brothers.

There will be a memorial service at 10 am, Saturday, September 17 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Donations can be made to the Maryville Senior Citizen Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.