There are so many historic axioms that were broken with the election results. Some were good, some should prove an eye-opening wake-up call and some will force the political wizards to toss out all of the books.

First of all, let me add my congratulations to all of the winners of the ballot tally. Campaigning looks hard to me and sometimes it appears to be even harder for others. Keeping it civil when you are opposing someone who wants your job or of whom you are convinced you can do much better, I would imagine grits a bit on the nerves. Plus, you have to always have a smile on your face and spunk in your walk. On some days, even for a positive thinker like me, that might be a challenge.

It was obvious that the non-local races never even tried to stick with your mother’s rule that if you can’t say anything good about someone, then you shouldn’t say anything at all. This is one of the reasons we are always so happy when election day comes and goes.

One of the rules those who play this politician’s game should learn is to understand the news cycle. Our next president of the USA played to the media well. The real irony is that he did it without the political media field experts realizing it.

The final point I want to make about the election is that this time the silent majority was heard at the ballot box. Rural American voters, who are mostly white in race and low to middle class in economic status, may not have a university education, but believe me they are highly educated from the school of hard knocks and hard work and are not concerned about the political correctness of their language and actions. They have been heard loud and clear with their choices at the ballot box. While they have been staunch patriots of the freedoms and the privileges of being a citizen, they have not banded together to this extent ever before.

The next few months may be a bumpy ride, so buckle-up buttercup!