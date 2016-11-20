By Kay Wilson

To say this fall has been chaotic could possibly be the understatement of the century.

But now the post-election life should bring calm. Not so much. While I’m not a Muslim, black American, Hispanic or a special needs person, I have not been immune to some of the challenges that face a minority. Being a woman and a business owner in a small-business world, I know there have been times when the tables were obviously stacked against me and more importantly my firms.

So, I would encourage all who feel let down by the results of the election to take a deep breath, remember all of the other times our nation has had challenges, both internally and externally, that we have overcome. And most of all, realize the divinity is in total control.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 goes like this:

There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every matter under heaven—

A time to give birth and a time to die;

A time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted.

A time to kill and a time to heal;

A time to tear down and a time to build up.

A time to weep and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn and a time to dance.

A time to throw stones and a time to gather stones;

A time to embrace and a time to shun embracing.

A time to search and a time to give up as lost;

A time to keep and a time to throw away.

A time to tear apart and a time to sew together;

A time to be silent and a time to speak.

A time to love and a time to hate;

A time for war and a time for peace.