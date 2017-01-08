Maryville citizen questions Mozingo spending

Dear Editor,

I was so glad the Nodaway County Commission stuck to its guns and refused to give the city manager the gravel tax money.

The truth is that Mozingo is Maryville’s money pit. Mozingo is like a fat little pig with its foot extended saying, “give me – give me – give me.” Surely with the golf course fees, the cabin, RV and camping fees, the fishing and golfing tournaments, wouldn’t you think it would be self-supporting?

Sincerely yours,

Grace Ebrecht, Maryville