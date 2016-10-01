Robert “Bob” L. Rice, Nodaway County prosecuting attorney, will conduct a series of listening posts throughout the county to listen to citizens about the issues affecting them.

Rice will also discuss the following: services for crime victims, the Fourth Circuit victim advocate serving Nodaway County, collecting restitution and prosecuting bad checks. Rice encourages citizens to attend with any questions.

The listening posts are scheduled as follows:

October 13

8 am, Elmo, next to the American Legion building

9:30 am, Clearmont, next to the post office building

11 am, Burlington Jct., next to the American Legion building

12:30 pm, Pickering, next to the community building

2 pm, Hopkins, next to the community building

4 pm, Skidmore, next to city hall

October 14

8 am, Parnell, next to the American Legion building

9:30 am, Ravenwood, next to the community building

11 am, Conception and Conception Jct., next to the American Legion building

1:30 pm, Barnard, Fourth and Depot Streets

3 pm, Graham, next to the Lions Club building and Smokehouse

“I continue to aggressively pursue bad check writers. Also, crime victims are guaranteed notification rights and participation in the Missouri Criminal Justice System,” Rice said. “I am an advocate for crime victims’ rights. I hope people will attend one of my listening posts so I can answer their questions and provide services my office offers to protect law-abiding citizens.”