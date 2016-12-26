The Maryville Pride Lions Club recently donated $135 to the Business Women of Missouri, Maryville, to adopt a family this Christmas season. Pride Lions Treasurer Lester Keith and President James Pedersen present Kay Dew, Elaine Wilson and Tara Myers with the money, with Lions Linda Primm and Lewis Rice.

The BWM have adopted seven families with 14 children this year. The organization will give each family food and clothing from 8 to 10 am, Saturday, December 17 at the First Christian Church, Maryville.