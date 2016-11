The Maryville Pride Lions Club announced the winner of its 2016-17 peace poster contest. St. Gregory’s sixth grade student and winner Gabe Baldwin, son of Jon and Kelley Baldwin, is congratulated by his teacher Betsy Nielson, Pride Lions President James Pedersen and poster chairperson Carol O’Riley.

Baldwin’s poster will be submitted to the Missouri Lions District 26-M4 for the next round of judging.