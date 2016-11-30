Football

Maryville 18

Monett 27

November 26 at Springfield

Top Spoofhound performers: Trey Oglesby was 6-17 passing for 120 yards and two TDs; John Zimmerman had two receptions for 57 yards and a TD and four carries for 26 yards; Eli Dowis had four carries for 13 yards and a TD and one reception for 15 yards; Spencer Morrison had a nine-yard TD reception; Bob Bruckner had 16 carries for 84 yards; Elijah Green had 12 carries for 55 yards, five solo and seven assisted tackles and .5 sack; Matt Twaddle had 12 carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 39 yards and one solo tackle and one assisted tackle; Jacob Reuter had five solo and six assisted tackles and .5 sack; Garret Sparks had four solo and five assisted tackles; Tomas Coalson had one assisted and six solo tackles; Cole Phillips had four solo and two assisted tackles; Jacob Search had one solo and seven assisted tackles and a sack; Tyler Houchin had three solo and two assisted tackles; Bryce Farlin had one assisted and two solo tackles and an interception; Tucker Tripp had five assisted tackles and a sack; Jalen Sundell had three assisted tackles; Garrett Pistole had one solo tackle.

Boys Basketball

Northeast Nodaway 31

Albany 24

November 22 at home

Top Bluejay performers: Dalton Auffert had 15 points and six rebounds; Spencer Weir had seven points, three assists, a rebound and a block; Andrew Freemyer had 10 rebounds, two points and a steal; Chet Spire had four rebounds, two points, a steal and an assist; Eli Scroggie had six rebounds, one point, a steal and an assist; Dylan Vore had two points, two blocks a rebound and an assist; Brayden Welch had four rebounds and two points.

North Nodaway 57

North Harrison 26

November 22 at Eagleville

Top Mustang performers: Peyton Coleman had 23 points, three steals and two assists; Dakota Smyser had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal; Daytona Lutz had six points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist; Arron Coleman had six points and four rebounds.

Nodaway-Holt 66

Plattsburg 72

November 22 at home

Top Trojan performers: Logan Zimmerman had 13 points, 12 rebounds and a block; James Chesnut had 16 points and a rebound; Carey Volner had eight points and four rebounds; Zach Walker had 10 points and a rebound; Brody Day had 12 points; Tucker Schwebach had four points; Kaiden Vance had three points; Eli Sloniker had a rebound.

South Nodaway 51

King City 60

November 22 at King City

Top Longhorn performers: Trey Farnan had 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block; Logan Harlan had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals; Taylar Freemyer had 12 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal; Kole Kramer had seven points and four rebounds; Treston McGeorge had seven points and a steal; Tristan Freemyer had three rebounds; Cade Henggeler and Caleb Prettyman each had one rebound.

Jefferson 55 in OT

Princeton 51

November 28 at Albany Tourney

Top Eagle performers: Michael Burch had 26 points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals; Caden Farnan had 15 points, eight rebounds and a block; Nathan Jermain had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals; Koby Stoll had three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal; Regan Meyer had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block; Grant Meyer had one rebound, four assists and two steals; Clayton Merrigan had one rebound and two steals; Chase Farnan had three rebounds.

North Nodaway 46

East Atchison 57

November 28 at Mound City Tourney

Top Mustang performers: Peyton Coleman had 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal; Daytona Lutz had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals; Dakota Smyser had six points and two steals; Arron Coleman had five points and six rebounds.

Maryville 44

Savannah 27

November 28 at Savannah Tourney

Top Spoofhound performers: Jackson Golightly had 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists; Eli Dowis had nine rebounds, five points, three assists, two steals and two blocks; John Zimmerman had nine points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds; Spencer Morrison had eight points, three rebounds and two steals; Jakob Gray had four points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal; Trey Oglesby had two points, three rebounds and an assist; Alex Bean had three points and an assist; Jalen Sundell had one point and one steal.

Northeast Nodaway 39

St. Joe Christian 76

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Top Bluejay performers: Spencer Weir had 14 points, four rebounds and an assist; Mitchell Sherry had seven points, a steal and a block; Dylan Vore had four points, two rebounds and a steal; Eli Scroggie had four points, two blocks and an assist; Dalton Auffert had four rebounds and two points; Chet Spire had three assists and a steal; Andrew Freemyer had three points and a rebound; Ethan Adwell had two points and two steals; Brayden Welch had two rebounds; Reed McIntyre had an assist.

South Nodaway 79

Union Star 31

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Top Longhorn performers: Taylar Freemyer had 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals; Trey Farnan had 22 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist; Logan Harlan had seven points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists and a block; Kole Kramer had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists; Tristan Freemyer had seven points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists; Cade Henggeler had seven points, four assists, two steals and a rebound; Caleb Prettyman had four points and five rebounds; Austin Henggeler had four steals and an assist; Treston McGeorge had two points and one assist; Michael Burke had two points and one rebound.

West Nodaway 52

DeKalb 40

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Northeast Nodaway 59

Osborn 28

November 29 at PVI Tourney

Top Bluejay performers: Spencer Weir had 14 points; Mitchell Sherry had 12 points; Dalton Auffert had six points; Dylan Vore, Eli Scroggie and Andrew Freemyer each had four points; Rory Bredlow had three points; Chet Spire, Brayden Welch, Ethan Adwell, Reed McIntyre and Spencer Gray each had two points.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Nodaway 34

Albany 31

November 22 at home

Top Bluejay performers: Taylor Coffelt had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists; Gerry Runde had 12 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal; MaKayla Adwell had seven rebounds, six steals, five points and two assists; Jana Walker had six rebounds, five steals, two points and two assists; Gabby Briney had four points, three rebounds and a steal.

Jefferson 56

Maryville 18

November 22 at MHS

Top Spoofhound performers: Emma Baldwin had nine points, five rebounds, four steals and a block; Abbie Greeley had six points and three rebounds; Bethel Orshiso had two points, two steals and a rebound; Felicia Sheil had three rebounds and two steals; Amberlea Auffert had two steals and a rebound; Molly Renshaw had one rebound.

South Nodaway 48 in OT

King City 45

November 22 at King City

Top Longhorn performers: Mallory McConkey had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals; Elizabeth Turpin had seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal; Meaghan McConkey had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; Sydney Harlan had seven rebounds, five points, two assists and a steal; Kaylin LaMaster had seven points, five rebounds and a steal; Dolores Holtman had two assists and a rebound; Hannah Wilmes had two rebounds; Ashton Henggeler had an assist.

North Nodaway 31

North Harrison 32

November 22 at Eagleville

Nodaway-Holt 33

Plattsburg 43

November 22 at home

Jefferson 53

Albany 21

November 28 at Albany Tourney

Top Eagle performers: Kelsi McQuinn had eight steals, seven points, five rebounds and three assists; Kayla Schmitz had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal; Josie Deen had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal; Stephanie Chor had 10 points, four steals, two assists and a rebound; Sarah Chor had six points, nine rebounds and a steal; Mikayla Mattson had five rebounds, three points, three steals and two assists; Ashley Mattson had five rebounds, four points and an assist; Amber White had two points and an assist; Kellie Palmer had two points.

Northeast Nodaway 55

St. Joe Christian 27

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Top Bluejay performers: Makayla Adwell had 17 points, eight steals, four rebounds and three assists; Taylor Coffelt had 17 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists; Gerry Runde had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal; Jana Walker had seven points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist; Gabby Briney had two rebounds.

South Nodaway 50

Union Star 3

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Top Longhorn performers: Meaghan McConkey had 15 points, six steals, two assists and a rebound; Mallory McConkey had five points, six steals and four assists; Hannah Wilmes had 10 points, two rebounds and an assist; Sydney Harlan had four points, four steals and two assists; Marissa Wiederholt had two points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists; Kaylin LaMaster had six points and two rebounds; Elizabeth Turpin had four points, two rebounds and a steal; Ashton Henggeler had three rebounds and three assists; Dolores Holtman had two points and two rebounds; Haley Nielson had two points and a rebound; Alyson Jones had two rebounds and an assist; Savannah Bennett had two steals; Miya Wiederholt had two rebounds.

West Nodaway 12

DeKalb 56

November 28 at PVI Tourney

Nodaway-Holt 20

Rock Port 41

November 28 at Mound City Tourney

Maryville 59

Central JV 51

November 29 at Savannah Tourney

Top Spoofhound performers: Abbie Greeley had 21 points, four rebounds and three steals; Emma Baldwin had 20 points, two rebounds and two steals; Felicia Sheil had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals; Amberlea Auffert had four points, four rebounds and a steal; Bethel Orshiso had two points, two rebounds and a steal; Molly Renshaw had two rebounds.

West Nodaway 37

St. Joe Christian 42

November 29 at PVI Tourney

North Nodaway 46

Northland Christian 47

November 29 at Mound City Tourney