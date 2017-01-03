The Pickering City Council approved the 2017 city budget at its January 2 meeting.

The budget is based on the 2016 budget plus actual expenses and income. City Clerk Milt Sovereign reviewed all 2016 financial transactions with the aldermen.

Sewer service revenues were lower than in years past. Sovereign said the required Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reserves are fully funded. He is hoping that the DNR will not require the city to raise sewer rates.

Kenny Graham’s and Carla Vore’s alderperson terms are up leaving two council positions open. So far, no one has filed for the positions. To seek election to the Pickering City Council an individual must be a resident for at least one year.

For more information or to file, contact Sovereign from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday, until January 17 at 104 South Coleman, Pickering.

Three residents will be receiving letters about their dogs running loose.

The council approved payment of regular bills and community building insurance. Sovereign will complete 2016 DNR and state audits.

DNR had not received the sewer plant monitoring report due in June. The letter will be referred to White Cloud Engineering to resubmit the report.