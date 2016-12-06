Hopkins City Council aldermen voted to give city employees a three percent raise during closed session of the December 5 meeting.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley received a 15-hour bonus of $15 per hour for establishing the city’s website, hopkinsmogov.com.

The aldermen also voted to not reduce, or waive, sewer liens on two properties.

Shelly and Mike Combs approached the council during open session about reducing the lien on 205 North First Street, which they are interested in purchasing. O’Riley will mail a notice of the decision to the current owner. The liens do not include late fees and penalties.

The positions of mayor, north-ward alderman and south-ward alderman will be open and on the April 2017 ballot. Candidates may file for the positions from Tuesday, December 13 through Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Hopkins City Hall from 8:30 to 11:30 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays. To file at another time, call 660.778.3688 for an appointment.

The council fulfilled its required review of the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). The city’s contribution rose from 6.9 to 7.5 percent for 2017, with the employee rate remaining at four percent. The council agreed by consensus to leave the LAGERS options as is.

O’Riley presented a tentative 2017 budget with estimated income at $354,720 and estimated expenses at $322,220. O’Riley will present a detailed budget after the close of 2016.

A letter will be sent to the owner of 101 East Caroline giving them 30 days to pay a delinquent sewer bill of $3,962, including late fees and penalties. If not taken care of, the sewer will be capped. Chief Operator Jack Baldwin requested the letter state that all Hopkins residents must be on the sewer system; outhouses are not permitted.

There are 12 individuals and 16 properties, with a total of $9,867.15 owed, on the city’s sewer and water delinquent accounts list. This total doesn’t include late fees or penalties.