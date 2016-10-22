A queen-sized patriotic quilt is being raffled at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Proceeds will be evenly divided between the senior center and the Patriotic Quilt project. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or 13 for $10. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, December 21.

The Patriotic Quilt project was started by Leland LaRose and Della Rhoades. LaRose, a veteran and member of American Legion Post 100, noticed that many of the veterans in area nursing homes did not receive a lot of visitors. He said he thought it would brighten the veterans’ days if they had a red, white and blue quilt to remind them there are people thinking of them.

He contacted Della Rhoades and she took on the project. Members of the Krazy Quilters, the Maryville First United Methodist Church women’s group and others make the quilts. The quilters have made 33 twin-sized quilts for veterans.

LaRose said he wants to raise funds so the patriotic quilts can continue to be made. For the quilt being raffled, Rhoades used fabric scraps donated by a friend. She started with an American Flag in the center and applique stars in each corner with a turn 20 pattern around the edge. She said she didn’t have much of any one fabric, but liked the way the colors came together.

The group invites anyone interested in quilting to attend its January 10, 2017, meeting at 1 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Attendees do not need to be seasoned quilters. The group meets every two weeks for four hours and Rhoades said it’s a great opportunity to learn the quilting process.

There are plans for 12 patriotic quilts to be made this winter. Rhoades and LaRose like to have two or three quilts in reserve for veterans just going into nursing homes. The quilts are not for sale and cannot be ordered.

Monetary donations are accepted for quilting material. For more information, call FUMC at 660.582.4821.