Maryville R-II’s new Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts (PAC) will open with a classical Broadway play November 10-13.

Directors Jacqui Conn and Vanessa Parsons chose to open the arts center with a production of “The Music Man” as an honorary tribute to Lee and Nina Schneider.

“He was in many ways the music man of Maryville for many years,” Parsons said.

Conn said the production features a cast of approximately 70 students from Eugene Field, St. Gregory’s, Horace Mann, Maryville Middle School and Maryville High School. There will be pit band directed by Jeremy Krug and an appearance by the Maryville High School marching band. Richard Boettner will be the accompanying pianist.

“The kids are enjoying bringing the musical back to life,” Conn said.

Tickets will be available beginning November 1 in the Maryville High School office for $8 per adult. Show times are 7 pm, November 10-12 with a matinee at 3 pm, November 13.

“It’s a show the whole family can enjoy,” Conn said.