Opal Irene Fisher, 92, Grant City, died Tuesday, September 27, 2016, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 1 at the First Christian Church, Grant City, with burial in the Grant City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Worth County Senior Center or Worth County VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Arrangements were under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.