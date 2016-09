Northwest Missouri State’s athletic trainers will hold a run, walk, wheel 5K on Saturday, Sepember 17 at Lamkin Circle on the Northwest campus.

The event, which has a registration fee of $23 for those ages 13 and above or $20 for those younger, will begin with a check in at 6:15 am. The start time is 7 am.

Information may be obtained by calling Bryanna Pierce, 636.221.7185.