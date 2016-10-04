This fall, Northwest Missouri State University’s Office of Human Resources and Office of Multicultural Student Success will offer its fifth annual Institute for Social Justice: Conversation on Racial Inequity, with the goal of advancing intercultural competence among university employees.

The program consists of seven sessions, from 3 to 4:30 pm on Thursdays, beginning October 6, in the JW Jones Student Union Boardroom. A graduation ceremony is set for Thursday, November 17 in The Station. Participants must attend all sessions to graduate.

The program offers social justice training to Northwest employees while providing opportunities to explore their social justice skills and advance their intercultural competence.

“This program helps employees understand themselves and how each of us are a part of this system of racial inequity that is occurring in society,” Steve Bryant, Northwest’s director of diversity and inclusion, said.

The Northwest Institute for Social Justice originated in the spring of 2013. To date, 58 Northwest employees have completed this program.

Employees interested in registering from the program, may click here. Registration will remain open through October 5.