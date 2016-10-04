Northwest’s Language, Literature and Writing Department continues its Visiting Writer’s Series with a poetry and fiction reading at 7 pm, Thursday, October 6, in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room.

The reading, featuring authors Marcus Wicker and Daniel Chacón, is free and open to the public. Kawasaki and The Laurel Review, Northwest’s national literary magazine, are co-sponsors.

Wicker is the author of “Maybe the Saddest Thing,” which was selected by poet DA Powell for the National Poetry Series and was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. His second book, “Silencer,” will release in 2017. Wicker is a recipient of the Pushcart Prize and fellowships from Ruth Lilly, Cave Canem, The Fine Arts Work Center and Indiana University.

Chacón is the author of “Hotel Juárez,” “Stories” and “Rooms and Loops” as well as the winner of the 2015 Pen-Oakland Prize in Fiction. His next novel, “The Cholo Tree,” will release in 2017. His honors include the American Book Award, the Hudson Prize and a Chris Isherwood Foundation Grant. He hosts the literary radio show “Words on a Wire” and he is a creative writing associate professor at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Northwest’s Visiting Writer’s Series annually hosts poets and writers for public readings. The intent of the October 6 reading is to promote creativity, diversity and literature as a living and meaningful art form that can help people to better understand the world.