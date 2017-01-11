Northwest Missouri State University will honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. with a series of events, including its sixth annual peace brunch and a march from the university campus to the Nodaway County Courthouse.

The annual peace brunch begins at 11 am, Monday, January 16 in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom. A free hot breakfast buffet will be served and the brunch will feature keynote speaker Carl Stafford, 2013 Northwest alumnus.

The peace march will begin at 1 pm in the Student Union Ballroom and conclude on the steps of the courthouse where Northwest student leaders will give a short presentation. Participants are encouraged to make and bring signs that promote peace, equality, justice and unity.

“We’ve seen a strain on race relations in our country during the last few years and we are in need of healing and understanding,” Gabbi Ray, Northwest coordinator of diversity and inclusion, said. “Martin Luther King, Jr.’s messages of no violence, equality and unity are needed in these volatile times. The objective of these events are to remind people of all walks of life of those values and to work together to help our country become one again.”

The week continues with presentations and activities centered on civil rights and social justice issues. All events are free and open to the public.

In observance of the holiday, Northwest will not have classes Monday, January 16, and all University offices will be closed.

At 7:30 pm, Tuesday, January 17, in Room 2560 of the Garrett-Strong Science Building, a screening of the documentary “13th” will be shown. The film explores the amendment to the US Constitution that abolished slavery. After the screening, attendees are invited to participate in a group discussion about issues raised in the documentary.

At 7:30 pm, Wednesday, January 18, in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, JD Lawrence’s dramatic stage play “Martin, Malcolm & Me” will be performed. The play, featuring a cast from New York’s Who’s Laughing Now, Inc., tells the story of Lucky, a young black man whose brother is wrongfully killed by police and his chance meeting between Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The week’s activities conclude with a Civil Rights Trivia Night from 8 to 11 pm, Thursday, January 19 in the Student Union Ballroom. Interested participants are invited to create teams of four to six people and study questions will be distributed to teams prior to the trivia night. Prizes will be awarded. Register a team at www.nwmissouri.edu/diversity.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week events at Northwest are sponsored by Northwest’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.