Tickets for this Saturday’s Northwest Missouri State University NCAA Quarterfinal football game against Harding will go on sale beginning on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. online here: http://nwmissouri.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

You can also purchase tickets in person at the Student Services Center now located in Cashiering in the Administration Building beginning on Monday, Nov. 28, starting at 8 a.m. Ticket prices are $15 for reserved seats for anyone ages 3 and up. Standing room only tickets are $10. Saturday’s game will start at 1 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Mo.



Season ticket holders will have until Tuesday, Nov. 29, to secure their same seats (until 4:00 p.m. in person and 11 p.m. online Tuesday evening). Any unclaimed season ticket seats will be made available to the public beginning on Wednesday morning. Ticket locations that were not purchased as season tickets during the regular season will be available to the general public beginning on Sunday, Nov 27 at 5:30 p.m. The Student Services Center now located in Cashiering in the Administration Building will be open until 4:00 p.m. each week day.