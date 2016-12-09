For the fourth time in the five years since Missouri implemented its performance-based funding model for the state’s public two- and four-year institutions, Northwest Missouri State University has achieved all five benchmarks and will receive 100 percent of the funding appropriated to the University within the state’s FY18 budget.

“Northwest Missouri State University continues with significant momentum, and performance results are a clear signal to our students and various stakeholder groups that we are strategy and performance-driven,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. “It takes the work of a team to achieve high performance, and I speak for our Board of Regents and Northwest Leadership Team in saying thank you to our Northwest faculty, staff and student employees; employers, partners and the broader communities that we serve; and our base of donors, alumni and friends – as it takes all of us to help provide focus and deliver on our mission of student success – every student, every day.”

Since 2013, Missouri’s public higher education institutions are funded using a model based on specific performance measures across five categories. Northwest’s performance measures are: freshman-to-sophomore retention rate; six-year cohort graduation rates; improvements in assessments of general education; percent of total Education and General expenditures expended on the core mission; and the percent of full-time, first-time, degree or certificate-seeking undergraduate students receiving institutional grant aid.

With an enrollment of more than 6,500 students, Northwest is a coeducational, primarily residential four-year university that offers a broad range of undergraduate and selected graduate programs.

The University boasts a 59 percent graduation rate, which is in the 89th percentile of Northwest’s national peer group. In addition, 97 percent of Northwest bachelor’s degree earners and 99 percent of master’s degree earners secure employment or continue their education within six months of graduation, according to the most recent data.

Northwest places a high emphasis on profession-based learning to help graduates get a jumpstart on their careers. Students have opportunities to build their resumes with experiences on campus in nearly every area of study, including the Horace Mann Laboratory School, National Public Radio affiliate KXCV, the RT Wright Farm, Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area, the internationally ranked Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship or Knacktive, a student-driven integrated digital marketing communications agency.

Furthermore, its vibrant and diverse learning community offers more than 150 student organizations, and textbooks and a laptop are included in tuition, which is among the lowest in the state, saving students an estimated $7,300 over four years. Northwest also offers 1,200 student employment positions, allowing students to build professional skills through its internationally benchmarked student employment program.

For more information about Northwest and its performance, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/facts/.