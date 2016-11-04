The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board met on October 20 to accept bids and conduct the following business:

The school board awarded the $175 per job bid to Phillip McIntyre, Ravenwood, for snow removal.

The school’s Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance will increase by five percent this year. Discussion was held about changing the insurance enrollment month to August. No action was taken.

Bids soliciting design firms for the track will be in a Maryville newspaper.

Discussion was held about what do with the land while waiting for construction to begin. No action was taken.

Assistant Principal Jason McDowell has been writing a column in the Nodaway News Leader positively promoting the school.

Principal Ken Grove and McDowell sent home attendance letters, per handbook policy, for students with five or more absences.

Grove shared the APR report with school board members. The school scored well this year. Superintendent Jeff Mehlenbacher urged members not to use the report to compare the school to others, stating that there are too many factors and variables that can drastically affect the score.

Students of the month have been given rewards including special lunches and taking Grove’s parking space for a day. Students who have met their reading goals are given the choice to use Grove’s or McDowell’s chair. They are pushed down the hall to their classroom in the chair of choice and are able to use it all day.

Mehlenbacher asked that board members follow the school on Twitter, stating the teachers have been posting lots of positive activities.

Michael Trautz was hired to teach high school math starting January 4, 2017.