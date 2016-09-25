Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education met September 15 to approve a land survey and conduct the following business:

• Kaw Valley Engineering, Kansas City, recommended a land survey be completed for the new track facility before soil samples are taken. The land survey, costing $8,700, was approved 5-1 with Darrin Adwell voting no.

• Manessa Runde and Jamie Busby reported on the first PTO meeting of the year. The PTO will purchase three coolers for elementary classes to use on field trips.

• The board approved policy revisions.

• Abbie Groomer presented evaluation information on the assessment program, the ELL program and the homeless program for board approval.

Superintendent Jeff Mehlenbacher reported the following:

• The agriculture building was painted during Labor Day weekend. The drop ceiling is awaiting completion.

• Staff is reviewing security camera bids and will report back to the board.

Principal Ken Grove and Assistant Principal Jason McDowell will award a prize to the teacher who makes the most positive phone calls to student homes. As of September 2, there have been 201 positive home phone calls.

The principals have handed out 36 golden eggs this year. The eggs are awarded to students performing above expectations academically or behaviorally.

The next board meeting will be at 7:30 pm, October 20.