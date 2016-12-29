The Northeast Nodaway sixth grade class donated money they would have spent on a Christmas gift exchange to the New Nodaway Humane Society in December. The students collected $200 which they used to buy shelter supplies at Wal-Mart.

The students are, front: Creed Wilcox, Alexa Hunter, Brendon Deardorff, AJ Adwell, Kolby Sybert, Jaden Atkins and Casey Briney; middle: Ruby Wilmes, Meredith Adwell, Lauren McIntyre, Boston Adwell and Dylan McIntyre; back: Lyle Giesken, Emily Moran, Kenlyn Grove, Octavia Popplewell, Jeremiah Popplewell and Lily Burns.

