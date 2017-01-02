The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed session on December 21 to discuss the following:

The board unanimously approved an election resolution which will put a 59¢ per $100 valuation bond proposal on the April 4, 2017, election ballot. This is a continuation of the current 59¢ levy. The bond will be $650,000.

Superintendent James Simmelink is estimating a seven to eight year bond payback. The money will be used on items to sustain the district, but no specific purchases have been determined. Items being considered include new buses, heating and cooling repairs, plumbing, technology upgrades, fire safety equipment and repairs to the high school parking lot. Meetings will be planned to provide information to the community and gather input. Two seniors, Shayla Hail and Daytona Dobbins, were approved for early graduation. Dobbins will go into military service on January 3.

Board members discussed the 2017-18 school calendar. The district currently starts school late on Mondays for professional development. The board is considering resuming full days on Mondays. The total days in session would drop from 174 to 170, however, the total time of instruction would increase by 30 hours. There would be six days of professional development during the school year. Staff members voted a tie on whether or not to make the change.

The district is considering changing to a four-day school week. Simmelink listed the cons as parents finding child care and a longer school day. Pros would include monetary savings in food service, transportation and secretarial staffing. By cutting out the fifth day, 6.5 hours would need to be added into the four-day week.

Six policies were adopted and the board approved the substitute teacher list, financial audit and new, more efficient bus routes created by the bus drivers and Simmelink.