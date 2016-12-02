The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on November 16 to conduct the following business:

James Simmelink, superintendent, presented information about the 59¢ levy which will end in 2018. The district could have a bond issue put on the April 2017 ballot to retain the levy. If passed, it would allow the school to acquire between $500,000 to over $1 million for school repairs and updates.

These projects could include new buses, parking lot upgrades, Hopkins and Pickering buildings HVAC replacement, updated fire safety in both buildings, incorporating a new PA system in Hopkins, restroom renovations, locker room ventilation and a storage shed in Hopkins. Technology improvements would include updating the infrastructure and telephone system and purchasing new computers and laptops.

The board will discuss the matter at its December 21 meeting.

Tim Conn, high school principal, presented changes to the junior opt-out policy. An involuntary opt-out will have 30 days to appeal to the superintendent and principal, who will not be part of the original decision. The board approved the changes.

NN scored 90.9 percent on the 2016 Annual Performance Report and received 125.5 points out of the 138 possible. This is an increase from 87.1 percent in 2014 and 88.8 percent in 2015.