Nonda May Hilsenbeck Sherbo, 72, Gladstone, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

The funeral service was Wednesday, December 28 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, with graveside service and burial at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be made to OATS Public Transportation, West Plains Division of Missouri or Heartland Kidney Network.

