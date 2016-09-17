Visitors to Nodaway-Holt’s school district will have to be buzzed inside this year. The district installed a video entry system in August. The security program, installed in both school buildings, keeps the outside doors locked at all times. Visitors push a button alerting the secretary to their presence. The secretary then views a live video of the person at the door. The system can be programmed to keep the doors unlocked for events such as ball games.

Nodaway-Holt secretary Adrean Plummer opens the door after approving the visitor. “I’m excited because people just can’t enter the building anymore. It’s more secure,” Plummer said.