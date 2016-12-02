Nodaway-Holt R-VII met on November 21 to accept the resignation of Superintendent Karma Coleman and to conduct the following business:

Board members accepted Superintendent Karma Coleman’s letter of resignation during its November 21 meeting. Coleman will complete the 2016-2017 school year.

Sarah Rohr was approved for hire as a paraprofessional at the elementary school.

Grand River Mutual, Princeton, was awarded the $16,032 bid for replacing the 17-year-old high school and elementary phone systems.

Coleman reported the following:

•Twenty-two district superintendents met recently to discuss creating an area alternative classroom. Plans are in the preliminary stages. Administrators are brainstorming satellite locations in centrally-located schools that have the space to accommodate the program.

•The school’s food pantry received a donation of several hundred dollars. The pantry is well stocked and staff members plan to start sending more items home.

•The digital sign should be shipped by December 1. If it is received by December 9, it will be installed by second semester.

•Maryville Glass and Lock is replacing door knobs and locks on the older doors in the school building.

Elementary School Principal Rita Carroll gave the following report:

•Elementary enrollment is at 105.

•Ninety-four percent of families participated in parent-teacher conferences.

•Students learned about good touch/bad touch.

High School Principal Ethan Sickles reported the following:

•High school enrollment is at 105.

•Seventy percent of families participated in parent-teacher conferences.

•Ten veterans attend the school’s Veterans Day assembly.

•South Holt purchased football letter patches for Nodaway-Holt students, saving the school $435.

The next meeting will be Monday, December 19.