The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board met on October 18 to hire personnel and finalize design plans.

The school board voted on a design for its new digital sign. The sign will be purchased from Roderick Signs, St. Joseph, for $26,685. Superintendent Karma Coleman said she hopes the sign will be finished by the second semester of the school year.

Amy Fast was hired as a paraprofessional for the remainder of the school year.

The interior doors will get new locks and will be keyed to the same key. Maryville Glass and Lock will complete the job for just under $3,000.

The phone system was struck by lightning and is not functioning properly. Staff is currently accepting bids for a new phone system.

The school board discussed project ideas for the windfall monies including kitchen and bathroom updates; no action was taken.

High School Principal Ethan Sickles said Homecoming went well, including building floats with the students from South Holt. There will be an FCCLA breakfast and a Veterans Day Assembly on November 11.

Elementary Principal Rita Carroll gave the following items in her report:

•Dental and vision screenings have been completed.

•Students who have received food, toothpaste and toothbrushes from the food cupboard have been extremely appreciative.

•A box of new hats, scarves and gloves has been donated.

•Skidmore and Maitland fire departments brought fire trucks for students to see during fire prevention week.

•A hotdog roast and a costume parade will be October 31.

•The annual trivia night and fundraiser for the elementary building will be November 5.

•A presentation for good touch/bad touch will be November 16.