The majority of voters in Nodaway County, throughout the state of Missouri and across the country marked their ballots Republican red on November 8 during the 2016 General Election.

Nodaway County ballots were cast by 75.08 percent of registered voters, up from 66 percent in 2012. See precinct results in our election grid on pages two and three.

In the two contested county races, Republican Randy Strong defeated incumbent Darren White for sheriff with 52.63 percent of the vote and Republican Chris Burns defeated Merlin Atkins for north district commissioner with 63.18 percent of the vote.

For the city of Maryville’s transient guest tax to build a multi-purpose complex at Northwest and promote local tourism, residents approved the tax with 53.77 percent of the vote.

On the state level, Nodaway County voters followed the Missouri GOP sweep of statewide offices, US Congressional races and the presidential race. Eric Greitens defeated Chris Koster for governor, Mike Parson defeated Russ Carnahan for lieutenant governor, Jay Ashcroft defeated Robin Smith for secretary of state, Eric Schmitt defeated Judy Baker for state treasurer, Josh Hawley defeated Teresa Hensley for attorney general, Senator Roy Blunt defeated Jason Kander, US Representative Sam Graves defeated David Blackwell and Donald Trump/Mike Pence defeated Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine.

Nodaway County voters also followed the statewide results for the ballot measures:

• Amendment 1, the soil and water conservation and state parks tax, passed.

• Amendment 2, campaign contribution limits, passed.

• Amendment 3, 60¢ cigarette tax for education, failed.

• Amendment 4, prohibits new taxes on services, passed.

• Amendment 6, voter ID, passed.

• Proposition A, 23¢ cigarette tax for transportation and infrastructure, failed.

All results are unofficial. To see all statewide results, visit sos.mo.gov.