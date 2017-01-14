Home by Sonja, a full-service interior styling business, opened this month on the corner of Maryville’s First and Main Streets, the former site of Store of Colors.

Sonja Wolbert purchased Store of Colors when it closed last fall. She then moved home to Maryville to start her new adventure.

Her businesses motto, “make life beautiful,” drives her focus as she strives to help each customer find a style that is beautiful to them and incorporate it into their home.

Wolbert works with her best friend, interior stylist Amy Schreck, utilizing a three-step model to help customers through the decision-making process of home styles. The first step focuses on the foundations such as flooring and paint. Step two is choosing furniture pieces and the last step is picking out accessories and fabrics that make the room come together.

The store continues to carry Benjamin Moore paint and all of the same flooring that was offered by Store of Colors.

The showroom features an American furniture company, Bassett, which offers furniture products that provide longevity and durability. Customers can customize their furniture to increase its style and comfort. The showroom pieces can be mixed and matched. In this way, customers can see, touch and experience every style option of furniture offered through Bassett. Once a style is chosen, individuals can pick from over 600 fabric colors.

Before placing an order, customers sit down with their stylist for a one-on-one consultation. The stylist will ask questions to gather information about what style her client enjoys, enabling the stylist to aid in choosing designs and colors. Together, they look at photos of the client’s space and the stylist creates 2D and 3D models on an iPad allowing individuals to see how their furniture looks and fits in their room.

“This is part of our service, making sure you get a piece you truly love and one that brings joy to you,” Wolbert said. “People generally have furniture longer than 7-10 years, why shouldn’t you love it? Why shouldn’t you have someone help you make these decisions? You don’t have to have thousands to transform your living room, you just need to have vision and someone to help you get there.”

The consultations are free when held in the store. The stylists make house calls for a $100 fee. They also work with contractors.

Wolbert grew up in Maryville. She began studying interior design in college before going into the education field. She worked in early childhood and as the principal for St. Gregory’s for four years.

In 2004, she decided she loved working in design and started her own business called Elements Interior Redesign. She also started a seasonal business, Hodge Podge. From 2004 to 2007, it specialized in shabby-chic, re-purposed decor. The past two years, she has worked as a general manager for a furniture mall in Topeka, KS.

Schreck taught kindergarten at South Nodaway for a number of years. She still helps there in the morning with its reading program and spends the rest of her day at the store.

Home by Sonja carries a mixture of reclaimed shabby-chic decor, vintage pieces and new accessories available for purchase and knowledgeable stylists who can help people blend the items into their unique style.

“Our job is to make life beautiful. Beauty is different for every person. It is Amy’s and my responsibility to help people understand what beauty means to them and incorporate that into their home. Every person should be able to walk into their home and say ‘ah, I love where I live,’” Wolbert said.

The store is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday, and offers scheduled design appointments on Saturdays and Sundays.

