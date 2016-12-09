North Nodaway students recently organized and cleaned their school in a building-wide project.

Two sixth grade students, Kelsey Barcus and Danielle Riedel, were instrumental in creating and organizing the school cleanup project. Both are student council representatives and members of the character education committee.

They said they wanted to show good citizenship to their school and give back to the employees who serve the students throughout the year.

Forty-two students throughout the high school and junior high signed up to help, with the freshmen and junior classes having the most volunteer participants.

The school janitor gathered the cleaning supplies and students spent an afternoon cleaning buses, bathrooms, locker rooms, the practice field, stage, cafeteria, hallways and classrooms. The students washed windows, picked up trash, swept and mopped floors, washed the gym bleachers, cleaned white boards, dusted, vacuumed and more.

“It was encouraging to have 42 students voluntarily sign up for our schoolwide clean up event,” teacher Megan Calfee said. “The students took charge and displayed an immense amount of citizenship giving back to our school.”