Members of the North Nodaway student council are erected an adopt-a-family mitten tree this holiday season.

After receiving the name of an anonymous community family in need, the students created ornament shapes of mittens, hats, pants and shirts and wrote the needed clothing sizes on them. They decorated a tree with the ornaments and set it up in the school hallway.

Students and faculty can choose an ornament from the tree, shop for that item and the items will be donated to the adopted family.

“Student Council has adopted a family for North Nodaway to help since 2007,” North Nodaway teacher Catherine Auffert said. “December’s character trait is compassion. This activity is a way to teach the students how to show compassion.”