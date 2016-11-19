The Maryville Park and Recreation board adopted a new mission statement during its November 3 meeting.

The statement, “we will provide experiences through parks and recreation that enrich our communities,” was presented by MPR Director Aaron Dobson who said it was created with input from the planning committee and staff.

The board also approved October board minutes and bills to be paid.

Maryville Community Center report:

• The new weight room and group exercise room have opened.

• November rentals include National Guard, Northwest ag department, a presentation on Alzheimer’s, Christmas craft and vendor fair and MPR surplus sale.

• The Babies and Buggies group will expand to meet on Thursdays.

• The NETA personal training workshop will be at MCC with three staff participating.

• New Year’s Challenge registration is open and runs through December 21.

• Attendance for October was 5,861; October 2015 was 5,896.

Director’s report:

• MPR staff attended the Maryville State of the City meeting where Dobson gave a presentation about MPR projects.

• Thirty MHS seniors and 12 MPR staff members worked together on projects at Beal Park, Donaldson Westside Park and the community center on October 27.

• Park and field maintenance continues with bleacher repairs. The Wabash Park playground has been vandalized and needs to be repaired.

• MPR collected dozens of Halloween costumes for those who couldn’t afford one.

• The first Not-So-Scary Hayride was held on October 22 with 25 participants.

• The middle school Halloween dance was October 21 with 140 participants.

• Fall soccer ended on October 22.

The next regular meeting will be December 1.