The Mozingo Conference Center and the Boulders Inn and Suites projects are making strides in their construction progress this month at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park.

Conference Center

On November 9, EL Crawford Construction Inc., St. Joseph, was awarded the bid for the building of a conference center. The original bid from the contractor was $5.7 million, which was over budget. Staff worked with the contractor to make $1.2 million in design cuts bringing the total amount to $4.57 million. The contractors began construction on November 21.

The center is the top priority of the Mozingo Master Plan. The 26,000-square-feet structure will feature 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, a full-service restaurant and a golf pro shop.

This fall, the contractor has completed the necessary dirt work and crews have begun pouring the foundation.

Boulders Inn and Suites

The Boulders Inn and Suites structure is fully erected. Decorative stonework has been placed on the outside of the building.

Contractors have completed installing sheetrock and have begun painting the interior surfaces. Most of the large construction has been finished. Flooring still needs to be laid and fixtures still need to be hung before staff can begin moving in furniture.

The 40-room hotel plans to be open for business in March 2017. Features in the facility include internet and printing services, fitness center, pillow top mattresses and a hot complimentary breakfast every morning.

The Mozingo location is up on the company’s website, bouldersinnandsuites.com.

Area attractions in the community are also listed on the website. However, guests can not make reservations and no prices are set for the Maryville location yet. The company currently has 12 hotels in Iowa which have rooms listed in the range of $99-160 per night depending on style of room.

“We are looking forward to Boulders Inn and Suites opening this spring. The hotel is looking great and is going to be a great amenity to Mozingo and the community. With the relatively good weather we’ve had so far this winter, EL Crawford has made really good progress on the initial construction of the Conference Center. It’s really exciting to see both projects taking shape,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said.