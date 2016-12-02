During the Mozingo Advisory Board meeting November 21, board members and city staff discussed marketing for the Watson 9 golf course.

Board members said the public views the Watson 9 as a youth course. They plan to increase marketing, promoting the course as suitable for adults and youth in hopes of increasing traffic. Maryville reimburses 10 percent of all tee time revenues played on the Watson 9 to the Junior Golf Foundation.

The Mozingo Lake Golf Course reached a record 25,000 rounds of golf played this season, an increase of almost 2,700 rounds since 2015. The numbers are attributed to the opening of the Watson 9 and league and tournament growth. Three more tournaments were played at the park this year than in 2015 and staff plans to add four more tournaments to next year’s season.

Youth golf camp players increased from 120 in 2015 to 173 in 2016.

“I am really pleased about the increase in rounds. I’m really happy with the increase in the leagues. The numbers have been good,” Kyle Easter, Mozingo golf pro, said. “The Watson 9 was great for our youth program. That’s one thing we are going to focus on for next year, focus on programming and get more people to walk it. It’s been a really good year. I’m looking forward to all the new things next year.”

The Mozingo cabins were booked to full capacity during the peak summer season and their use has increased during the off season, rising from 665 bookings in 2015 to 680 bookings in 2016. Most of the cabins are booked throughout the current holiday season. Staff said online reservations have played a part in the increase.

One area of concern is the youth camp which is currently booked only 14 percent of its available time and the multipurpose building which is booked only 20 percent of capacity. Staff suggested it might be hard to compete with the numerous, well-established area youth camps.

Board members suggested the youth cabins be open to regular reservations. Staff countered that individuals may not want to book a bunk bed-style cabin with no kitchen. Board members said hunters and fishermen would probably book them as it would be better than tent camping. Staff will look into the matter.

In other business, the board approved these new positions: Jeff Gardner, chairman, Jon Gustafson,vice-chairman, and Bob Cooper, board secretary.

