Freedom of Road Riders, Local 26, is hosting a motorcycle run to raise funds for Toys for Tots of Nodaway County and The Ministry Center.

The event starts at 1 pm, Sunday, November 6, on the west side of the Nodaway County Courthouse.

Everyone is welcome to bring toys and money donations. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions. For more information, contact Kathy at 660.582.1742.