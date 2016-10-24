Audrey Osborn, center, is the instructor of the eight-week Buggies and Babies program at Maryville’s Judah Park, 11 am, Tuesdays. Inclement weather will see the group at the Maryville Community Center.

Taking advantage of beautiful autumn weather are Miraya Barmann, with River and Racen, Elizabeth Bowles with Ledger, Osborn with Colin and Jack, Jenni Jordan with Elizabeth and Anna, and Roseanna Crawford with Aurora.

Anyone interested in joining the 45 minute exercise is invited to attend. Osborn said the program gives moms a social outing, a place to bring their children and an opportunity to exercise and focus on themselves.